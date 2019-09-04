Harrisburg/Cross County rivalry matchup will be played Friday at Jonesboro HS

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A rivalry game this Friday will have a change of venue. Harrisburg football coach Aaron Thornton told Region 8 Sports that their tilt with Cross County will be played at Jonesboro High.
That’s because the turf installation continues at Hornet Stadium, the orange and black will play their first two home games at JHS.
- Friday 7:00pm: Harrisburg vs. Cross County (Cooksey-Johns Field)
- September 13th 7:00pm: Harrisburg vs. Cedar Ridge (Cooksey-Johns Field)
Thornton said that the project should be complete in time for the October 11th home game against Newport.
