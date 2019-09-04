2019 honorees announced for Arkansas Black Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation announced the class of 2019 Tuesday.
According to NBC affiliate KARK in Little Rock, each honoree has had a lasting impact in the fields of government, education, architecture, TV, and music.
The class includes Senator Irma Hunter Brown, Wallace Reed Caradine, John Donley, Coach Edward Johnson, Kristen Lewis, and Roscoe Robinson.
The ceremony for the 27th annual ceremony will include dance, music, comedy, and a world-class variety show.
“The opening act is going to be tremendous,” Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman Charles Stewart said. “We’re keeping it a surprise, but you need to be here and in your seat.”
This year’s ceremony will be held Oct. 26 at the Robinson Center.
