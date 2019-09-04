Firefighters treated after battling kitchen fire on South Madison Street

Jonesboro firefighters went to the scene of a kitchen fire Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Madison Street. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 4, 2019 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:28 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are now at the scene of a kitchen fire in the 1300 block of South Madison Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

Both Jonesboro police and firefighters responded to the fire around 4:20 p.m. Sept. 4.

Crews at the scene reported no injuries, but said firefighters were treated for heat issues.

They also confirmed the fire began at Building D and left smoke damage on the top floor.

