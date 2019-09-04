Man shot in carjacking in White County, vehicle found in Jackson County

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was hurt after a carjacking and shooting incident in White County on Wednesday.
According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, the White County Sheriff’s Office said the victim stopped along Old Kensett Road between Judsonia and Kensett around 9 a.m. Wednesday to help a couple on the side of the road.
That was when he was shot and his vehicle stolen.
The victim was taken to a Searcy hospital, but there is no word on his condition.
Officials say the vehicle was found in Jackson County with the help of OnStar.
The White County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arkansas State Police are looking for the suspects described as a black man and white woman.
