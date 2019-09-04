1.7 million tax refunds issued in Missouri, more than 10,000 still await returns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of Sept. 3, more than 10,000 Missourians are still waiting on their tax refunds.
According to Anne Marie Moy, Director of Strategy and Communications with the Missouri Department of Revenue, reported in an email that there are 10,785 refunds pending issuance for $11 million dollars as of Sept. 3.
Moy also stated that 16,654 refunds are in manual review and 7,763 may be intercepted and applied to a debt owed to another state agency.
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said their office has heard from a high number of taxpayers who have reached out and requested help in getting their tax refunds.
"Tax time comes at the same time every year. It's September, and Missourians are still waiting to get their own money back from the government. That's just not right," Galloway said in an email response.
Moy stated that by Sept. 3, they have issued 1,707,157 individual income tax refunds. Moy added this was 96 percent of the total issued in 2018.
An audit released in early 2019 showed an improvement in the timeliness of refunds for fiscal year 2018, however, the report also stated that there were several reasons for delays, including apportioned tax credits, legal settlements, lack of cash allocated to the DOR by the OA for issuing refunds from the GR Fund and more.
Galloway's office also stated, "Media reports and complaints from taxpayers indicate there are again issues that need to be addressed."
In an effort to send more tax refunds in a timely manner, Galloway also asked Missouri Governor Parson to take immediate action to ensure the Missouri Department of Revenue sends tax refunds.
