NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/3)

Valley View volleyball sweeps Highland to start 3-0
By Chris Hudgison | September 3, 2019 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:54 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another busy night of volleyball around Northeast Arkansas.

Reigning 4A state champion Valley View moved to 3-0 with a straight set victory over Highland. The matchup pitted Arkansas State greats & former teammates Margie McGee (Lady Blazers) & Jo Beth Webb (Lady Rebels).

You can see more area scores below.

Valley View 3, Highland 0

Jonesboro 3, Cabot 0

Ridgefield Christian 3, Cave City 2

Brookland 3, Batesville 0

Southside 3, Wynne 1

Mountain Home 3, West Plains 0

Cotter 3, Flippin 0

