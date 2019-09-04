JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another busy night of volleyball around Northeast Arkansas.
Reigning 4A state champion Valley View moved to 3-0 with a straight set victory over Highland. The matchup pitted Arkansas State greats & former teammates Margie McGee (Lady Blazers) & Jo Beth Webb (Lady Rebels).
You can see more area scores below.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/3)
Valley View 3, Highland 0
Jonesboro 3, Cabot 0
Ridgefield Christian 3, Cave City 2
Brookland 3, Batesville 0
Southside 3, Wynne 1
Mountain Home 3, West Plains 0
Cotter 3, Flippin 0
