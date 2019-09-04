Reaction to Walmart’s decision to stop selling handgun ammunition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A popular retailer’s making changes following recent mass shootings.
The President and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, released a letter to employees stating stores will stop selling handgun ammunition along with other ammunition that can be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons. That will happen once they sell through their current stock.
McMillon wrote, “It’s clear the status quo is unacceptable.”
“I think it’s their prerogative to sell or not sell what they want," said Diana Mattingly.
“It’s their choice. Private company," said Adam Weatherby.
In his letter, McMillon explained that the changes come after recent deadly shootings, including at Walmart stores in El Paso, Texas and South Haven, Mississippi. McMillon wrote, “As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same.”
“Again, I think that’s their choice, and something has to be done," said Mattingly.
Both Weatherby and Jack Walck said they do not think Walmart’s decision will change what people do with guns.
“I think that it’s not gonna make a difference to anything but their bottom line," said Weatherby.
“You can’t determine if someone’s gonna say they’ll buy a round for a long rifle, they can go home and put it in the same caliber pistol. So it doesn’t really matter," said Walck.
What they said they do think will change, the money Walmart takes in from ammunition sales.
“If you’re not gonna be able to get it at Walmart, it is good to support the local businesses," said Walck.
“That’s just how it goes. Supply and demand. So there’s still tons of demand," said Weatherby.
McMillon also announced they are requesting that customers do not openly carry firearms into stores, even in states where open carry is legal. There’s an exception for authorized law enforcement officers.
Walmart will still allow customers to carry concealed firearms in store.
“We’re tired of the mass shootings happening every day. So if that’s the way that they’re gonna try to help, then I think that’s their prerogative, and hopefully, other people will try to help in other ways," said Mattingly.
