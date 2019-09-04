Reports: Ezekiel Elliott agrees on new contract with Cowboys

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple sources are reporting that Ezekiel Elliott has reached a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
The NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports Elliott will return to practice on Wednesday.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports Elliott’s agreement is for $103 million over eight years.
Elliott has been in an official holdout since July 25, when he missed the Cowboys’ flight to training camp.
The Cowboys play host to the New York Giants in the season opener Sunday at 3:25 p.m.
