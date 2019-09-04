Woman in custody on New Madrid County warrant for stalking, harassment

Ivie was taken into custody following tips from the surrounding community (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
By Jasmine Adams | September 4, 2019 at 7:52 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 8:07 AM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody following tips from the New Madrid County community.

New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department officials said Ashley A. Ivie was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of the New Madrid County Circuit Court for stalking first-degree and harassment first-degree.

Officials asked the community for help locating Ivie on Sept. 3.

They believed she may have been the Sikeston, Dexter or Bloomfield areas.

