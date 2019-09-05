Arkansas State women’s basketball completes 2019-20 schedule

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
With just under two months remaining until a new era begins for Arkansas State women’s basketball, head coach Matt Daniel is excited to announce a challenging 2019 non-conference schedule.
The Red Wolves’ 2019 pre-conference slate features a trio of home contests to accompany seven games on the road. Ten of A-State’s foes reached the postseason in 2019, including four who reached the NCAA Tournament. Most notably, the Red Wolves will battle the reigning national champion Baylor Bears on Dec. 18 in Waco.
A-State opens in the friendly confines of First National Bank Arena against Central Baptist as part of a Red Wolves hoops doubleheader on Nov. 6, followed by the first road trip of the season to Tulsa on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
On Nov. 13, the Red Wolves return home to take on Southeast Missouri State before hitting the road again to Chicago for the prestigious Maggie Dixon Classic hosted by DePaul. In the Windy City, A-State will face the perennial NCAA Tournament contender Blue Demons (Nov. 22) before taking on either Miami (Fla.) or North Carolina A&T the following day. Both teams reached the postseason last season, with the Hurricanes reaching the second round as a No. 4 seed.
The road stretch continues Nov. 26, when A-State travels to Murray, Kentucky, to play Murray State at 6 p.m. prior to Thanksgiving. After that, the Red Wolves head to the West Coast for a road contest at San Diego State (Nov. 30, 3 p.m. CT) to close out the first month of action.
A-State’s final home non-conference tilt comes to open December when in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff travels to Jonesboro on Dec. 9 before the Red Wolves close out the pre-conference schedule with two more road tests.
The first of those tests comes in the form of reigning national champion Baylor on Dec. 18 in Waco. After an 11-day break from game action, the Red Wolves will close out the calendar year in Ruston at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 29.
As announced on July 31, the 18-game conference slate for A-State begins on Jan. 2, with the Red Wolves heading to the Lone Star State for a pair of contests. The Red Wolves will begin league play at UT Arlington (Jan. 2) before heading south to San Marcos to face Texas State (Jan. 4).
The complete 2019-20 schedule is available online and in PDF format. Game times and promotions for the 2019-20 season will be released at a later date.
2019 Arkansas State Non-Conference ScheduleWednesday – Nov. 6 | Central Baptist College (DH w/ men)Saturday – Nov. 9 | at TulsaWednesday – Nov. 13 | Southeast Missouri StateFriday – Nov. 22 | at DePaul (Maggie Dixon Classic – Chicago, Ill.)Saturday – Nov. 23 | vs. Miami (Fla.)/N.C. A&T (Maggie Dixon Classic – Chicago, Ill.)Tuesday – Nov. 26 | at Murray StateSaturday – Nov. 30 | at San Diego StateMonday – Dec. 9 | Arkansas-Pine BluffWednesday – Dec. 18 | at BaylorSunday – Dec. 29 | at Louisiana Tech
