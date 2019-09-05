FFN Game of the Week preview: Nettleton

Catching up with both teams this afternoon in our second FFN Game of the Week.



Starting out with Nettleton. The Raiders are 1-0 after a 69-32 win last Friday against Gosnell.



Looking to start 2-0 when they host Pocahontas on Friday. @NHSRAIDERNATION @NHSRaiderPride pic.twitter.com/zjrEfjb1y1