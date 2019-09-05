Free services available for those with opioid addiction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Opioid addiction has ruled the lives of many over the years. Now, one local group is working to battle the addiction.
Legal Aid as a Response to the Opioid Crisis in Arkansas (LAROCA) received a grant totaling $200,000 to provide free services to those in need.
The federally-funded grant is to last one year. In the meantime, the nonprofit law firm plans to work with community organizations to increase the likelihood of success in opioid recovery.
“We’re trying to figure out how to bring legal aid to patients going through substance abuse disorder and opioid use disorder,” LAROCA Project Director Helen Gratil said. “[To] make sure that their families who are impacted by this also gets the legal services that they need.”
The law firm is hopeful to get the message out that civil legal aid is important in the opioid response.
Gratil said the need for more lawyers is more pressing than ever.
There is a total of 30 attorneys, seven paralegals, seven support staff, four administrative staff and four AmeriCorps VISTAs.
Officials with the law firm said they’re in desperate need for more lawyers to help the families and victims of opioid addiction.
