Heat causes dehydration problems with firefighters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters struggled with staying hydrated Wednesday while battling flames at an apartment complex on Madison Street.
With a heat index pushing 105 degrees, crews can get hot quick while working in the sun.
Jonesboro Battalion Chief Marty Hamrick had nearly 30 firefighters on scene working to extinguish the flames.
“You put on this gear, it’s like wearing your heaviest snowsuit. You’re already sweating, you’re exerting, and it’s really easy to get dehydrated,” said Hamrick.
So what does the Jonesboro Fire Department do to keep their crews safe?
"The biggest thing you can do is keep pounding water and Gatorade. Try to do some pre-care. We have a rehab unit that's got cooling fans and a lot more water and cold towels to try and keep these guys in decent shape while they're here on the scene," said Hamrick.
However, a firefighter did go to a local hospital for dehydration but he’s expected to be okay.
