How to stop Hurricane Dorian from ruining your travel plans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hurricane Dorian’s leaving countless travelers with canceled flights or no way to get home.
Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) with Elite Travel Inc, said if Dorian impacts your travel plans, it might take hours to figure out what to do next.
“Right now, everything’s very chaotic and its got long hold times,” said Sandgren (Kempf).
She said the top priorities for airlines and hotels are bookings scheduled for the next few weeks.
“And if you’re leaving in six weeks and six months, they’re not even gonna talk to you. You’ll notice on phone recordings that it’ll say if you are traveling within the next few weeks, please stay on the line. If you are outside of three weeks, we ask that you call back at a later time,” she said.
According to Sandgren (Kempf), some airlines and hotels will let people switch destinations or get travel vouchers. It’s best if you have travel insurance. Sandgren (Kempf) has some advice is you don't have insurance.
“It has to be somewhat marked up as a lesson learned ya know that hey maybe I should do that in the future because it is very affordable. It’s usually only 10 percent of the cost of your trip," said Sandgren (Kempf).
There are ways to try and avoid issues, said Sangren (Kempf), during hurricane season that lasts until November. She recommends staying away from airports in storm-prone cities, choosing non-stop flights, and taking the earliest flight out in the morning.
“Sometimes people want to extend their vacation, and they want to leave an island at four in the afternoon or five, and we say you know you’ll be a lot better off if you leave around ten," said Sangren (Kempf).
For now, she said most of her clients are being flexible.
“There are more compassion calls about oh I feel so bad about people in the islands. Oh, are we going to be able to go? And when you say no, they understand,"
Sandgren (Kempf) said her company has kept a close eye on the hurricane and proactively changed people’s plans.
