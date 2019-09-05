Man faces new charges of child pornography, human trafficking

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man faces more charges related to a child pornography and human trafficking investigation.
According to Sgt. Todd DeWitt of the Searcy Police Department, Searcy PD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the White County prosecutor presented a judge with evidence to bring new charges against John Ord, 49, of Searcy.
DeWitt said in a media release that CID worked with the U.S. Secret Service and found child pornography on devices that belonged to Ord.
They also found new witnesses to human trafficking allegations against the man.
Investigators first arrested Ord in May on rape charges. An adult victim came forward and reported Ord had sexually assaulted him from the time he was 12 years old.
A month later, in June, investigators said they found evidence to substantiate a new charge of human trafficking.
Now, Ord faces 34 new charges of child pornography, an additional charge of trafficking of a person, and second-degree sexual assault.
Detectives continue to ask anyone with information or any possible victims of Ord to come forward.
“Detectives feel that there may be several victims out there and we would like to help seek justice for them,” Sgt. DeWitt said in a news release.
If you have information, you can contact detectives at (501) 268-3531 or (501) 279-1038.
