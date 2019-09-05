MDC proposes revised regulations to help landowners control nuisance wildlife

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced it is considering revising regulations to allow landowners to use night vision or thermal imagery to address damage caused by nuisance wildlife and invasive species.
According to MDC, the changes are in response to citizen request to combat livestock loss caused by coyotes and damage caused by feral hogs.
The agency said under the revised regulations the landowner would be required to obtain written authorization from their local conservation agent to use thermal imaging or night vision equipment to control problem wildlife.
Currently, other sections of the rule allow conservation agents to authorize additional methods to control deer and other wildlife that are damaging private property.
The public can weigh-in on the proposed changes through Oct. 31.
MDC will consider the comments and make a final decision to approve, amend or withdraw the changes during a Dec. 13 meeting.
If approved the changes would likely go into effect on Feb. 29, 2020.
