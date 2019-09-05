Mid-South groups providing relief after Hurricane Dorian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South groups have deployed to help with disaster relief for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, but one organization is helping out Memphis-style.
"At any given time we might be cooking 8,000 pounds of pork at one time,” said Mark Lambert, World Championship BBQ winner.
Lambert, loves putting his gift of championship BBQ cooking from Memphis in May team "Sweet Swine O' Mine" to good use.
He’s just one of hundreds of volunteers across the country apart of “Operation BBQ Relief” - a non-profit organization that provides world-class BBQ with a side of love and compassion to those whose lives have been impacted by disasters.
He’s the leader of the Mississippi Branch and this trip - they’ll be helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Southeast.
“We don’t know where we’re going to go yet, we don’t know when we’re going to go yet, but we know there’s probably going to be a need,” said Lambert.
The group loads up dozens of pit smokers and trailers filled with supplies, and though a meal may not seem like a lot, food can be hard to find in a disaster zone for those who have experienced loss.
“We try to provide it with a hug, with a smile and provide a meal that matters, that people are going to remember and provide some comfort in a time that they have no comfort in life at all," said Lambert.
Operation BBQ Relief was founded in 2011 in response to a need for relief efforts after a tornado hit Joplin, Missouri.
Volunteers from competition BBQ teams from across the country help feed displaced families in need.
"We provide pulled pork, we provide sometimes brisket sometimes...sometimes steak shows up and gets donated,” said Lambert.
At any given time, the group might cook 8,000 pounds of pork feeding 50,000 people.
Lambert says he’s honored to use his gift to help those in need.
“I think everyone has a gift in their life and it’s what they’re good at whether they realize it or not, everyone has a gift,” said Lambert.
