Middle school student killed in Thursday morning crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Middle School student was killed in a crash Thursday morning.
According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 31-year-old Jessica Walker of Harrisburg was driving a car north on Highway 1 in Poinsett County when a truck, driven by 59-year-old William Correa of Harrisburg, crossed the center line hitting Walker’s car head-on.
The student was a passenger in Walker’s car and was killed.
The Brookland School District sent a notice to parents Thursday afternoon regarding the crash.
“We are saddened to inform you that one of our Middle School students died this morning due to an auto accident. Professional counselors will be available for your child tomorrow. If you have any questions or concerns that we can assist you with, please do not hesitate to contact us at (870) 932-2080.”
