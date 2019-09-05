Suspect in Jonesboro woman’s death arrested in White County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man has been arrested in connection to murder in connection to the death of Felecia Channell.
Channell was found dead in her home on Floyd Street in north Jonesboro on Tuesday.
Jonesboro police confirmed Robert Curtis Robinson, Jr. was arrested in Bald Knob after being on the run for two days.
According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, the U.S. Marshals and Arkansas Community Corrections helped take Robinson into custody.
