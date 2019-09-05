Power crews from region heading to Florida, South Carolina to help with Hurricane Dorian

Utility crews from the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas traveled to Florida and South Carolina to help with restoring power in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Source: Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The utility crews from several major area providers will be heading east to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, with work being done to restore power.

According to a post on the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Facebook page, crews from several area providers went to Florida and South Carolina to help with Hurricane Dorian.

Nearly 120 crews have been sent to the area to work on power restoration. Officials said in a media release Wednesday that Craighead Electric sent 10 linemen and equipment to Glades Electric Cooperative in Moore Haven, Fla. to help with a mutual aid request.

At least 44 linemen with Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. went to the Orlando area Sunday to help with right of way, while several providers including Woodruff Electric headed to South Carolina Wednesday to help with power restoration.

