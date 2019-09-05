ThrowbackThursday: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - If there’s one sure thing in SEC football, it’s that when the Razorbacks and Rebels play, things get weird. The last 4 meetings have been decided by a grand total of 10 points, so it’s a perfect topic for Throwback Thursday.
2015: Arkansas 53, Ole Miss 52 (OT)
- 4th & 25. This game was the site of college football’s play of the year. Brandon Allen’s pass, Hunter Henry’s lateral, & Alex Collins scoop and conversion highlighted a Hogs overtime win.
2016: Arkansas 34, Ole Miss 30
- The Razorbacks eliminated Ole Miss from SEC West contention with a comeback victory in Fayetteville.
2017: Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 37
- The last time the Hogs played in Oxford, they rallied from 24 down to stun the Rebs in 2017. Connor Limpert’s field goal at the gun was the decider.
2018: Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 33
- The Rebels rebounded from 17 down to win at a rainy War Memorial Stadium.
The 2019 edition will be played Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.