TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries in Brookland and Poinsett County, expect delays

Crews are responding to a crash with injuries in Brookland. (Source: IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 5, 2019 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 7:56 AM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning crash will impact some people’s morning commute.

According to Jonesboro E-9-1-1 Jeff Presley, emergency crew are responding to a crash on HWY 49 & School Street.

There are injuries being reported.

The road is blocked.

Watch out for emergency crews and expect delays.

There is also a crash being reported on HWY 1 in Poinsett County, just south of the Jonesboro city limits.

Emergency crews responding to crash on HWY 1 in Poinsett County.
Emergency crews responding to crash on HWY 1 in Poinsett County. (Source: idrivearkansas.com)

Use caution if traveling through this area.

