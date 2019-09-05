TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries in Brookland and Poinsett County, expect delays

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning crash will impact some people’s morning commute.
According to Jonesboro E-9-1-1 Jeff Presley, emergency crew are responding to a crash on HWY 49 & School Street.
There are injuries being reported.
The road is blocked.
Watch out for emergency crews and expect delays.
There is also a crash being reported on HWY 1 in Poinsett County, just south of the Jonesboro city limits.
Use caution if traveling through this area.
