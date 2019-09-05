U.S. Dept. of Labor awards more than $2M to Mo. for severe storm, flood recovery

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Labor approved National Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Work Grant funding of up to $2,420,000 to the Missouri Division of Workforce Development
According to the Department of Labor, up to $806,667 will be released initially.
The money will go to assess workforce needs in response to severe storms and flooding in March and April 2019.
Following the storms, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a major disaster declaration, allowing the state to request this funding in counties declared eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program: Andrew, Atchison, Holt, Mississippi, Perry, Platte, Ray and Ste. Genevieve.
