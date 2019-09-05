WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Dorian pounding East Coast, plus Little Rock police officer will not get his job back

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Some areas of fog this morning with temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s.
Today we get a taste of drier Upper Midwest air passing through the Ohio Valley.
A few locations could reach back to the mid 90′s on Friday.
News Headlines
We’ll have a live report from Charleston, South Carolina, as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the East Coast.
A Little Rock police officer involved in a shooting will not get his job back.
Jonesboro police look for a suspect connected to a murder earlier this week.
Carmakers plan to add technology to prevent child heatstroke deaths.
Trending on KAIT8.com
6-year-old boy uses money saved for Disney World trip to feed Dorian evacuees.
Ohio man makes a phone call and strange request to the police.
Tiffany Neely and Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.