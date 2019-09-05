WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Dorian pounding East Coast, plus Little Rock police officer will not get his job back

Hurricane Dorian pounding East Coast. (Source: CNN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 5, 2019 at 5:34 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 5:34 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some areas of fog this morning with temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s.

Today we get a taste of drier Upper Midwest air passing through the Ohio Valley.

Plenty of sunshine will give way to highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s.

A few locations could reach back to the mid 90′s on Friday.

News Headlines

We’ll have a live report from Charleston, South Carolina, as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the East Coast.

A Little Rock police officer involved in a shooting will not get his job back.

Jonesboro police look for a suspect connected to a murder earlier this week.

Carmakers plan to add technology to prevent child heatstroke deaths.

