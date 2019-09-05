19-year-old Hawaii soldier dies during Fort Sill basic training

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNews) - The Army is investigating after a 19-year-old soldier from Hawaii died shortly after starting basic training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.
Family members identified the soldier as Austin Williander. They said they were told he died Aug. 26 after suffering heat stroke.
In a statement, the Army did not confirm the details of Williander’s death.
Williander was a 2019 graduate of Waianae High School, and shipped off for training shortly after graduation. He’d planned to serve as a fire support specialist.
The family said his body is set to return to Hawaii on Thursday, and a memorial will be held.
This story will be updated.
