ArDOT to close lanes on Highway 49 between Jonesboro and Paragould

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be working on Highway 49 between Jonesboro and Paragould starting Sunday.
Weather permitting, ArDOT will close one lane, each way, of U.S. Highway 49 between Craighead County Roads 792 and 762, and U.S. Highway 49 between State Highway 69 and Greene County Road 761.
In Jonesboro, it’s between Goobertown Road, and Pine Log Road in Brookland.
In Paragould, it’s Highway 69 down to Home Place Furniture’s location at the county line.
Construction is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and last approximately 2-weeks.
This will affect the morning commute and school traffic on Monday.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.
