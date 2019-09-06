Arkansas State defense looks to regroup Saturday vs. UNLV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 2 days away from Red Wolves and Rebels. The big question mark entering Week 2 is the Arkansas State defense.
They allowed 37 points and 508 yards of offense in the loss to SMU. The Mustangs also converted nine 3rd down conversions. Not the greatest start in the first game under defensive coordinator David Duggan. But A-State feels they’ll regroup on the road.
The Red Wolves face UNLV Saturday night. Kickoff is at 9:00pm, you can watch the game on the Stadium College Football facebook page.
