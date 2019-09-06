Batesville officials looking for help to plan the future

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Batesville and IMPACT Independence held a community interactive event Thursday night. The meeting was open to all community members and they were asked to suggest ideas that would help them love their community more.
Over 150 citizens were in attendance and Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said he couldn’t be happier with the unity of the community.
“We have enthusiasm here in Batesville and I think they want to continue to see the progress,” Elumbaugh said.
The same meeting was held over 10 years ago and the city was able to accomplish many projects included a $50 million wastewater project.
Rob Roberts, a board member with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, says it just takes the community coming together.
“We have accomplished so much for the city of Batesville over the last five years. We are setting an example of what we can accomplish with proper planning and just dreaming big. We have wonderful things ahead of us,” Roberts said.
Officials for the city plan to take those ideas pitched and put them to use in the near future.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.