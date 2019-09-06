Center for visually impaired closes its doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A center that serves the Mid-South’s visually impaired is closing its doors.
Details are Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s closure remain scarce, but leaders at the Memphis center at its headquarters in Ohio confirmed the closure.
Clovernook has a 100-year history of helping the country's visually impaired. This spring, they held a beeping Easter egg hunt that many adults said was their first time being able to participate.
Clovernook provides support for adults and children with visual impairments, including braille and cane lessons.
The center's CEO said more details about the closing should come later Friday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.