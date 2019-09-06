China tariff war continues, farmers feel the impact

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers are doing what they can to get by as talks to end the U.S. trade war with China are pushed back later than previously planned.
It was announced Thursday the two countries will meet in Washington in October.
Talks were originally set to take place in September.
The news comes on the heels of new tariff hikes over the weekend by both governments.
But, as the two sides prepare to come to table, farmers in northeast Arkansas are holding their breath for a resolution soon, but back the president for standing strong against China.
“The whole tariff deal is something that should have been done 20 to 25 years ago, but we didn’t have anybody that would stand up and try to right the wrong. So, now we do and we’re just going to have to set back and take it on the chin for a while,” Shannon Hall said, who farms land in Craighead County. Hall said soybean prices have dropped by $2.50 per bushel from this time last year.
Hall said he will survive and working to do what he can in the meantime until the tariff war is resolved.
