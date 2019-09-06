Deputies: Man arrested after stabbing woman multiple times at motel

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning stabbing at a local motel.
According to Lawrence County Sgt. Jamie White, Brad Hackworth, 44, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a female multiple times in a motel room at the Autumn Inn in Imboden.
The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Deputies say Hackworth left the scene after the stabbing and was on the run for about half an hour before being captured in Annieville.
Hackworth is in the Lawrence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
