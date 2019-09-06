Football Friday Night (9/6/19)

By Chris Hudgison | September 6, 2019 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 1:25 PM

Friday marks Game 2 for some teams in Northeast Arkansas while it’s the season opener for others.

Week 2 of Football Friday Night is headlined by 1-0 Pocahontas travelling to Jonesboro to face 1-0 Nettleton. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Raider Field. Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he previewed both squads earlier this week.

[ FFN Game of the Week Preview: Nettleton ]

[ FFN Game of the Week Preview: Pocahontas ]

It’s one of 12 games we’re spotlighting in Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 2 (September 6th)

Pocahontas at Nettleton (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Batesville

Piggott at Westside

Brookland at Greene County Tech

Wynne at Marion

Cross County vs. Harrisburg (game played at Jonesboro HS)

Hoxie at Trumann

Cave City at Southside

Blytheville at Osceola

Paragould at Rivercrest

Corning at Rector

Pottsville at Newport

