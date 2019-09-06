Football Friday Night (9/6/19)

Friday marks Game 2 for some teams in Northeast Arkansas while it’s the season opener for others.
Week 2 of Football Friday Night is headlined by 1-0 Pocahontas travelling to Jonesboro to face 1-0 Nettleton. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Raider Field. Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he previewed both squads earlier this week.
It’s one of 12 games we’re spotlighting in Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 2 (September 6th)
Pocahontas at Nettleton (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at Batesville
Piggott at Westside
Brookland at Greene County Tech
Wynne at Marion
Cross County vs. Harrisburg (game played at Jonesboro HS)
Hoxie at Trumann
Cave City at Southside
Blytheville at Osceola
Paragould at Rivercrest
Corning at Rector
Pottsville at Newport
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.