Heaps of rice plates served as Rice Month kicks off

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tractors with grain are coming out of fields and rice harvest is in full swing; Miss Craighead County Rice served those willing to eat a serving of rice.
A rice luncheon on Friday at Farm Bureau showcased many different recipes and desserts made with one main ingredient: rice.
Emily Gibson is this year’s Miss Craighead County Rice and said it’s important to know where your food comes from.
“Rice is a very big part, especially in this area, with us being the number one producer,” she said. “A lot of people in this area don’t know about it.”
She spends her time in the classroom with kids, teaching them about rice and the importance of it in this area.
“It’s very important to educate and promote the rice and also other agriculture industries,” she said. “It’s so important and it plays so many different roles in our everyday life.”’
Gibson said she looks forward to working more in the community in the upcoming year, spreading the word about Arkansas rice.
