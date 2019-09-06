LIVE on GMR8: Hurricane Dorian down to a Category 1 storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
North winds died down overnight after drawing in cooler, drier air.
We have temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s under clear skies.
Today will be much more Summer-like with highs in the mid 90's. S
Steady south winds will bring the dew points back into the mid 70′s.
The forecast looks very dry once again for the foreseeable future.
News Headlines
After triggering tornadoes in South Carolina, Hurricane Dorian was closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm.
In a last-minute meeting, Russellville City Council passed a resolution to create a new committee that will evaluate all applicants for a casino in Pope County.
The Three Rivers Shriners Club will hold its 12th Annual Shrine Pro Rodeo indoors for a change and organizers says that should offer some relief as temperatures are expected to soar this weekend.
We’ll have a live interview with Grey Television’s Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren and a preview of her new show debuting this Sunday on KAIT.
