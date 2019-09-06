New Mo. state record brown trout caught at Lake Taneycomo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A record brown trout was caught at Lake Taneycomo.
The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed Bill Babler of Blue Eye is the new state-record holder. He caught a 40-pound, 6-ounce fish on September 4 using a pole-and-line.
The previous record was set just seven months before by Paul Crews of Neosho. The Department said Crews was also fishing at Lake Taneycomo when he reeled in a 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout on February 23 using a pole-and-line.
MDC staff verified Babler’s record-breaking catch on a certified scale in Branson, Mo. They said fisheries management biologist Shane Bush confirmed the fish was eight or nine years old.
According to the MDC, Babler tried to keep the fish alive in an aerated tank, but the trout died before it could be released.
You can click here for more information on state-record fish.
Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery and atlatl.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.