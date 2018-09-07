September Looks Hot

Once we get to September, we occasionally get rounds of cooler air to filter into Region 8. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll get any through the first half of the month. While it was a little less humid today in parts of Region 8, temperatures still made it to the mid to upper 80s making for a warm day. We’re back in the 90s tomorrow, and we’ll be in the mid-90s Monday through Wednesday as high pressure builds. Tuesday, some could see the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will get as high as 105°F so heat advisories might be needed a few days. Isolated summer showers are possible most days, but most stay dry.