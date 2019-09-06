Workshop teaches importance of career options, future

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A program Thursday in the state capital provided an opportunity for students and individuals to learn more about the importance of their future and what it has to offer.
According to a Facebook post from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the “Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop” provided information and skills challenges to people visiting the Arkansas Statehouse Convention Center.
The Governor’s office, as well as state chamber officials, Sen. John Boozman, state agencies, businesses and the Delta Regional Authority sponsored the event.
Officials said in a media release that at least 60,000 students have seen the program in recent years, with the program helping to teach skills in professional trades.
