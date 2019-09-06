WWII veterans return to Europe for 75th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, 15 World War II veterans boarded a plane to go back to the sites where the Battle of the Bulge was fought.
It was a battle that dragged on for a month, spanned three countries and wounded or killed 89,000 Americans.
The vets will make stops in Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.
Many of them have not been back since the war ended.
Former pilot, Irwin Rumler, says it's a chance to reflect on his friends who never came home.
"I have two friends I grew up with that were in the walking army. They're somewhere in France, or probably that Luxembourg cemetery, and I'll try and look them up,” said Rumler.
Rumler says he's also looking forward to seeing the places he flew over in the war, on foot.
The flight was organized by the group, Forever Young Senior Veterans.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.