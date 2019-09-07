Annual celebration expected to bring out thousands to Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many will gather at the White River in Batesville Saturday to celebrate the 76th White River Water Carnival and the Smokin’ on the White BBQ Contest.
The two events will offer festival participants a wide range of fun, food and entertainment. Many also traveled to the area to participate in the BBQ cooking contents.
Competitors are fighting to win not only the title, but also up to $12,000.
Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Kyle Christopher says there will be something for everyone.
“It’s the best Saturday of the year. It’s a wonderful celebration for the end of the summer. We are taking everything you love about summer and putting it into one day,” Christopher said.
The festival and parking is free for everyone. For more information visit the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce site.
