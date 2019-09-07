6 Arkansas State rugby rolls Alabama 72-0 in fall opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves rugby rolled the Crimson Tide Saturday afternoon.
#6 Arkansas State blanked Alabama 72-0 in the fall opener. Blake White’s crew are #6 in the D1A Rugby poll. A-State reached the national quarterfinals last season, falling to Lindenwood.
The Red Wolves led 38-0 at intermission and tacked on some more tries and conversions in the 2nd half.
Arkansas State’s next game is Saturday, September 21st against the Little Rock Rugby Club. Kickoff is at 1:00pm at Curt Huckaby Field.
