Blytheville police investigate house fire on East Roosevelt

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Mississippi County authorities are investigating a house fire this week after a body was found inside the home.
According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Rickey Jefferson, Blytheville police and firefighters went to East Roosevelt Street around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 4 about the fire.
Jefferson said the body was located inside the home.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine a cause of death, Jefferson said.
The investigation into the fire is continuing.
