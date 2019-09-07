Botham Jean Scholarship recipients announced by Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A university in Searcy announced Friday that four people will serve as the first recipients of a scholarship to honor a 2016 graduate who was killed Sept. 6, 2018 in Dallas.
According to a media release, the Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, along with PwC, announced that Yui Kondo, Tonio Montez, Brittany Tate and Courtney Porter are the recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship.
Officials said the scholarship will help historically under-represented populations at the College of Business, with students selected for academics and leadership.
Bryan Burks, Vice President of University Administration at Harding, said the scholarship honors Jean’s memory.
“This scholarship is especially meaningful to Harding because it honors Botham’s life and continues his legacy at the University. In telling his story, we challenge recipients to be great students and campus leaders, and most importantly, to follow Christ with their hearts. While Botham’s life was cut short, he is remembered through this scholarship that will continue to impact the lives of our students for years to come.”
The scholarship was initially created with a $50,000 gift, but has grown to over $600,000 after contributions from PwC partners and staff, officials said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.