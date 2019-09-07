Business, local church work together to support disc golf tournament

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A disc golf tournament worked to combine a business and church within the community and show others what it’s all about.
At Saturday’s event, insurance producer Zac Breckenridge said it’s about the combined organizations working together.
“It’s a really cool opportunity for our local businesses and local church to come together to serve our community,” Breckenridge said.
State Farm’s Tyler Garnett and Jonesboro LifeBridge Church are the two organizations who worked to put the disc golf tournament on.
Disc golfer Coleton Clifft said he hopes to be as good as the pros one day.
“The first year I played, I really had no idea,” Clifft said. “Whenever I found out pro’s actually come here, it kind of really grew my love for the sport and it definitely helps a lot, for sure.”
Professional disc golfers do come to Jonesboro to play in the Jonesboro Open. That tournament isn’t held at the Craighead Forest Park, but Clifft said its obstacles are challenging.
