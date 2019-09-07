Canaan Sandy and Razorback commit Martavius French are going viral

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - NEA's own Canaan Sandy is going viral again.
For those not in the know, the Razorback superfan & his mom Ginger will travel to different high school football games during the season to see Arkansas commits. The Sandys are at every Hog game and event you can think of.
Canaan got to do more than just talk to Martavius French on Friday night. The Whitehaven (TN) linebacker signed his gloves and gave them to Sandy after their win over North Little Rock. French had double digit tackles and a interception in the ball game. Richard Davenport of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette captured this great moment.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.