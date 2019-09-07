Dogs put on a show to help community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dogs of all shapes and sizes were at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge to show their best side in the annual fun dog show.
The dogs were in competition for a variety of prizes, from best in show to ugliest dog.
Trustee at Elks Lodge Jeremy Frakes said throughout the years, the dog show does help the organization.
“The funds, although they come back here to the lodge, they go right back out in the community,” Frakes said.
The lodge works to help the local community in any way they can. Frakes said they focus on the youth and drug awareness programs, as well as putting veterans first.
“The first year we held this show, we were able to donate $1,300 to the Children’s Advocacy Center,” he said. “Last year, we raised funds that were able to distribute in our lodge programs.”
