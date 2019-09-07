Earle alum Gerry Bohanon gets 2nd TD of the season in Baylor win

WACO, Tx. (KAIT) - A former Earle Bulldog provided even more highlights Saturday for Baylor.
Gerry Bohanon had a 3 yard rushing touchdown in the 3rd quarter as the Bears beat UTSA 63-14. Gerry led BU with 7 carries for 93 yards in the victory, he was also 4 of 7 passing for 15 yards. Gerry had his first passing touchdown of his college career last week against Stephen F. Austin.
He saw extensive playing time after starting QB Charlie Brewer led the Bears to a 35-0 lead at intermission. One of many plays Bohanon made in the 2nd half was a highlight reel run.
Baylor will have a bye week, they’ll finish non-conference play September 21st at Rice (6pm on CBS Sports Network).
