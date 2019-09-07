Fed Chairman Powell says he doesn’t expect recession

Powell was asked about opposing comments this week from two Fed colleagues. James Bullard, head of the Fed's St. Louis regional bank, said he favored a half-point reduction in the Fed's benchmark rate in September, double the quarter-point cut in July. But Eric Rosengren, president of the Fed's Boston regional bank, said he does not believe rates should be cut further. Rosengren was one of two officials who dissented at the July meeting, arguing that there was no need for the July rate cut.