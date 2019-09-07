Corning snaps 42 game losing streak with a win over Rector

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning football is in the win column for the first time in 1,772 days.
The Bobcats beat Rector 30-8 Friday night at Paul Termerian Field. Larry Treadway’s debut as head coach was a successful one, CHS snapped a 42 game losing streak dating back to October 31st, 2014.
These Clay County rivals will face off again next Friday night, and it will be our Football Friday Night Game of the Week.
You can see more 9/6 high school football scores here: https://myregion8.com/kait/hsfootball/scores090707only.asp
