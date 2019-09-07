Free family fun in the park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Allen Park in Jonesboro held their third annual Family Fun Day, and the community was electric.
Music, food and fun filled the park. Families and friends gathered to share quality time hosted by Kappa Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
President Kiffany Banks said the sorority wanted to show some appreciation back to their local community.
“It is strictly to just say thank you to the community for supporting our programs,” she said. “All throughout the year, we offer events that people can attend, and they have to pay to get in or usually contribute something to get in and this is just open.”
The organization plans to continue their work within the area in the upcoming year.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.