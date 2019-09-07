Man sought in string of break-ins arrested in Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A man wanted by police since a series of break-ins earlier this year in Walnut Ridge was arrested after a search this week, Walnut Ridge police said Friday.
According to a media release from Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, officers found Carson Gates, no age or address, hiding inside a closet at a house in the 1800 block of Ashley Street.
Cooksey said police got a call around 8 p.m. Sept. 4 about Gates going into the residence.
“Officers with Walnut Ridge Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department converged on the residence, and were able to locate Mr. Gates hiding in a closet inside,” Cooksey said in the media release.
Gates was arrested without incident.
A $50,000 bond was set for Gates by Lawrence County District Judge Adam Weeks, Cooksey said.
